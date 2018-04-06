Saving the world one plant at a time in 'The Plant Messiah: Adventures in Search of the World's Rarest Species' by Carlos Magdalena

Questions of representation aside, for an avowed plant geek it is fascinating to follow Magdalena as he travels from remote Australian billabongs full of rare water lilies to the dry forests of western Peru, where the last gnarled huarango trees grow in the shadow of the Andes. But the greater accomplishment of "The Plant Messiah" is the compelling case that Magdalena makes from caring about plants in general. When shown a picture of a monkey in a rainforest, he writes, people see the animal but not the host of plant species that support its existence. Such an image doesn't just show a mammal, according to Magdalena — rather, it's a depiction of biodiversity. With an estimated one out of five plant species threatened with extinction, Magdelena argues that all species must be protected. "I believe that every species has a right to live without justifying its existence and should not be wiped out by recklessness or economic interest..." he writes. "Destroy one species and you give yourself permission to destroy them all."