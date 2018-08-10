3 science fiction books for summer

Pakistani writer Bina Shah delivers a charged and thrilling novel with her latest work of literary fiction. Between nuclear war, disease and gender preference for boys, the men of Green City outnumber women by a significant margin. The government has decreed that women must take multiple husbands and bear as many children as possible for repopulation measures, but the women of the Panah fight back. This secret organization of women provides non-sexual intimacy to officials high in the government. In exchange, they are protected. Sabine veils herself and risks her life every night when she leaves the Panah, watched over by Lin, the organization’s leader. But when Sabine disappears, a chain of events is set in motion that threatens to expose the Panah once and for all. Shah’s work reads like a thriller. She develops her multiple characters beautifully, and she presents the stomach-turning plight of women well. The social commentary in the novel, specifically in the parallels between Sabine’s world and the patriarchal nature of conservative Muslim countries, is exquisite. The ending feels a little rushed, but this is a thoughtful novel that will stick with me for a very long time.