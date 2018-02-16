Turning classic noir inside-out: Laura Lippman's 'Sunburn'

Lippman doles out the secrets in carefully calibrated doses by shifting the point of view between Adam, Polly, Gregg and others. When Gregg hires a PI to find his wife, the woman who takes the case uncovers a few of Polly's secrets — including a couple of aliases and a sketchy past worthy of a classic femme fatale. Later, when Gregg shows up at the High-Ho brandishing a gun and is beaten by Adam, Polly's mild protests are mingled with a lust for Adam she can barely contain. And when the man pulling Adam's strings provides yet another perspective on Polly's past, including a dubious insurance policy, it lays bare the extent of Adam's deceit and betrayal of the woman he has unwisely come to love. But how can love flourish under the weight of such secrets? At what point does something, or someone, have to give? And who will get hurt, or worse, in the process?