13 YA authors on writing in the age of Trump

The raw, initial reaction to Trump’s nomination has subsided; now many young adults are processing how they might be affected by the new administration. Students expressed their support on Twitter for DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration protection measure, sharing tweets such as “#WithDACA I don't feel like I need to hide.” A Muslim girl in Plano, Texas, had her hijab forcibly removed, and LGBTQ youth-focused suicide prevention hotlines have experienced a spike in call volume following Trump’s victory.

If only millennials ages 18 to 29 voted on Nov. 8, Hillary Clinton would have beaten Donald Trump 55% to 37%, according to the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement. After the election, high school students not old enough to vote staged mass walkouts, in Los Angeles, Maryland, Arizona and New York, as means of protest.

Young adult authors, whose books are geared toward teens, spoke with The Times over the phone and via email, expressing an intensified desire to create literature for teenagers who are in search of escape or, perhaps, a sense of belonging.

Jason Reynolds, National Book Awards finalist, co-author of Black Lives Matters-inspired “All American Boys”

I think that young people specifically at times like this do want to act, but there’s also a blockade there. There’s a wall there, for lack of better words. And that wall usually has a lot to do with language.… What books can do is serve as the map. It’s the instruction manual not on how to do a thing, but how to identify the parts of you that you had a hard time articulating verbally and physically.

If you take a book like “All American Boys,” the truth of the matter is that young people have been protesting in this country since it’s been around. John Lewis during the civil rights movement was 19 years old. This is not a new phenomenon. But what John Lewis was able to use back in the day was a comic book called “Martin Luther King and the Montgomery Story.” And that comic book in the 1950s is what gave him the instruction manual, a tour guide on how to actually get a firm grasp and a better sense of articulation.

"All American Boys" by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely Atheneum "All American Boys" by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely "All American Boys" by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely (Atheneum)

Brendan Kiely, co-author of “All American Boys”

We went to a school in Brooklyn last year to speak about “All American Boys,” a book about protest, and discovered a protest in action … around the treatment of students of color in particular, but also of many marginalized groups. So what other choice could we make but to join them? That’s who we write for.

Young people are often introduced to the world outside themselves through the media they consume, and I think they’re eager to get to know the world beyond what’s familiar to them. So it’s no surprise to me that young people would feel immediately inspired to act and feel deeply and wholly the need to create change where they see injustice. And so, as someone who recognizes that, I feel like it’s especially important to honor that spirit as I’m working on my next projects for that market.… It’s not that I’m trying to galvanize students. I’m trying to galvanize the spirit that they already have and their desire to act.

Maureen Johson Heather Weston Maureen Johson Maureen Johson (Heather Weston)

Maureen Johnson, founder of YA for Obama, co-host of political podcast “Says Who,” and author of the “Shades of London” series

After this election, I'm even more grateful that I write YA. A lot of kids are (rightly) terrified by this result, for so many reasons. The Trump election has left so many kids devastated and feeling hopeless, and they need adults they know to encourage them and offer support and let them know that this is not hopeless. They don't have to give in. They will write the history of Trump. Trump's legacy is in their hands. The next wave of American politics? It's them. As much as I can encourage them to get involved now, I will. And some kids just need to know that not everyone voted Trump, because they may live in places where all the adults they know are Trump voters.

Also, YA readers give me a lot of hope because they tend to read widely. They are aware of the importance of diversity. They know what consent means. They are, in fact, far more advanced than a lot of politicians.

David Levithan Jake Hamilton / Knopf David Levithan David Levithan (Jake Hamilton / Knopf)

David Levithan, author of “Boy Meets Boy” and “Two Boys Kissing”

I think if we’ve learned anything about the progress of LGBT+ rights in the past decade it’s that equality comes from empathy, and empathy comes from sharing stories with each other. And what’s great about YA is that its heart beats with empathy and its blood runs with empathy. It’s about teaching teens not to see themselves as an “other” and also not to see the people around them as “others” — if society tries to divide us, then YA literature tries to draw us closer.

"If I Was Your Girl" by Meredith Russo Flatiron Books "If I Was Your Girl" by Meredith Russo "If I Was Your Girl" by Meredith Russo (Flatiron Books)

Meredith Russo, author of “If I Was Your Girl”

I wrote “If I Was Your Girl” because I wanted young trans people to feel hopeful, to have faith in the basic goodness and decency of the people around them. I wanted them to have faith that things are getting better. That sentiment seems foolish now. Naive. Despair is tempting, but one thing stops me from giving in to it: the emails and messages I receive weekly from teenagers who say my book touched them. They still need me. They still need us. So as tempting as it is to hunker down and go into survival mode, we have to remember that we have a responsibility to young people to preserve their sense of stability and hope.