Books newsletter: It's Festival of Books weekend!

If I have one piece of advice for having the best festival experience, it's this: Look up. I am chronically looking at my phone, even when I'm walking down the street. If you don't do that — if you look up and around you this weekend — you'll find food trucks and booths selling books and other items, you'll see a poet reading in the distance, a crowd of people under a tent, a line queued up for something — what? — and maybe spot a green space to sit and read a book. It's a great time and space to explore. Hope to see you at the 2018 Festival of Books.