A 'stressed' George R.R. Martin is stepping back from his blog

His readers have been waiting a long time for the latest installment — the most recent book in the series, "A Dance With Dragons," was published in 2011. Martin has been reluctant to speculate when the latest novel will be finished. In a blog post in July, the author wrote, "I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that's all I care to say."