'Latinx,' 'hangry' and 840 more words added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary

Many of the new words are popular with young people, both millennials and members of “Generation Z” ("the generation of people born in the late 1990s and early 2000s"). These include “fave” ("favorite"), “rando” ("a person who is not known or recognizable or whose appearance ... seems unprompted or unwelcome") and “time suck” ("an activity to which one devotes a lot of time that might be better or more productively spent doing other things").