Hundreds in Iowa town urge library to label and segregate LGBTQ-themed books

"I never used to have to worry about what my children would come across at the library," wrote a user with an account under the name David-Kathy Taylor. "Now, even in the children's section, I have to pre-screen what my children can even look at when in the children's section. It appears that the current directors personal beliefs have flowed into her public sector job. What a shame, considering taking my kids to [Sioux Center Public Library] where they are not subject to such things."