Parts of Stormy Daniels' book have been leaked — the salacious parts

Adult film actress and director Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, writes about their alleged sexual encounter in her forthcoming book, the Guardian reports.
The British newspaper obtained a pre-release copy of the book, titled “Full Disclosure.” In the passages they share, the former pornographic film actress writes in salacious detail about her encounter with Trump, which she writes was "the least impressive sex I’d ever had."
The encounter allegedly took place at Trump's penthouse, after a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. President Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels, although his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged encounter. Cohen, who has said he coordinated the payment with Trump, pleaded guilty last month to campaign finance fraud in connection with the payment.
Daniels also claims that Trump hinted that he'd like her to appear on "The Apprentice," his game show in which aspiring businesspeople compete with one another. Trump said he would intervene to give Daniels an edge, she writes.
"We’ll figure out a way to get you the challenges beforehand, and we can devise your technique," Daniels claims Trump told her. "He was going to have me cheat, and it was 100% his idea.”
In detailing her experience with Trump, Daniels compared his anatomy to a character in the video game “Mario Kart.”
Daniels also elaborates on what she says is Trump's fascination with, and fear of, sharks. She says she and Trump watched the Discovery Channel's "Shark Week" programming in a hotel in 2007.
"Then, to make it crazier, Hillary Clinton called," Daniels writes. "Even while he was on the phone with Hillary, his attention kept going back to the sharks."
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, also writes about her childhood in Baton Rouge, La., in her memoir. She says she was sexually abused as a girl by an adult man.
"The deck has always been stacked against me," Daniels writes. "I own my story and the choices I made."
"Full Disclosure" is scheduled for publication Oct. 2 by St. Martin's Press.