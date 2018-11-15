How Elon Musk might make $920 million in Tesla debt go away

During a November earnings call with analysts, Musk hinted at the possible introduction of an electric pickup truck. But more than ever Tesla investors seem more interested in hard financial results than visions of the future. One way to boost sales: Tesla has joined General Motors and Nissan to lobby Congress for an extension of the $7,500 federal tax credit on electric-car purchases, which begins running out for Tesla on Jan. 1. If successful, a stock bump would almost surely follow.