Tesla stock dives as SEC tries to force Elon Musk out of company leadership

Tesla Inc.’s stock opened sharply lower Friday morning, the day after regulators charged Chairman and Chief Executive Elon Musk with fraud and asked a federal court to force him out of Tesla’s leadership and bar him from running any public company.
Shares dived as much as 12.8% to $268.14 in the first minutes of trading.
The Securities and Exchange Commission’s complaint, filed after markets closed Thursday, alleges that Musk’s Aug. 7 tweets about taking Tesla private were “false and misleading.” It says assertions he made — including that he had “funding secured” to take the automaker private at $420 a share — “were premised on a long series of baseless assumptions and were contrary to facts that Musk knew” and caused confusion in the market and harm to investors.
On Thursday evening Tesla’s board of directors defended Musk, saying it is “fully confident in Elon, his integrity, and his leadership of the company, which has resulted in the most successful U.S. auto company in over a century.” It did not state its metric for auto company success.
Musk also issued a statement, calling the SEC lawsuit unjustified. “I have always taken action in the best interests of truth, transparency and investors,” he said.
In the suit, regulators said that “unless restrained and enjoined,” Musk “will violate again.”
The SEC suit applies yet more pressure to Tesla’s board, long criticized as timid and personally too close to Musk. The company faces an array of challenges, including a botched rollout of its Model 3 sedan, an increasingly severe shortage of cash and the erratic behavior of its CEO, who this month appeared on a comedian’s podcast and smoked a marijuana joint. Scores of executives have bolted from Tesla for other companies in recent months.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC had reached a settlement of the charges with Musk, but that his lawyers called Thursday morning to back out.