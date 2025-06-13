Hancock Park murder leads police to arrest couple in Palmdale

Two Palmdale residents have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in what investigators believe involved a burglary in the Wilshire area, according to a release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Wednesday afternoon, police responded to a call of a stabbing on the 100 block of North Rossmore Avenue in the Hancock Park neighborhood. They found Gary Nelson, 84, “suffering from severe lacerations,” the release said. The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced Nelson dead at the scene, officials said.

The suspects were identified as 41-year-old Rolando Guardado and 45-year-old Madeline Fresia Rivas, who are currently being held without bail, the release said. The two were found at a home in Palmdale and taken into custody by the FBI with help from LAPD Metropolitan Division SWAT. A weapon was also recovered, according to police.

Officials said the motive was believed to be burglary-related but investigators did not elaborate. Guardado and Rivas have been booked on suspicion of murder. The case is pending charges by the Los Angeles County district attorney.

It is unknown if the suspects had any connection with the victim, the release said. Detectives were continuing to investigate the case.

