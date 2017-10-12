Tesla recalls 11,000 Model X SUVs because seats could move forward in a crash

Tesla Inc. is recalling 11,000 Model X SUVs worldwide because their rear seats might not lock into place.

The recall involves vehicles with fold-flat second-row seats made between Oct. 28, 2016, and Aug. 16, 2017. Tesla said it believes that only about 3% of the recalled vehicles have the issue.

Tesla said some cables in the seat may have been improperly tightened, which prevents the left seat from locking in an upright position. If it's not properly locked, it could move forward during a crash.

The Palo Alto, Calif., automaker — whose chief executive is Elon Musk — said it has seen no reports of injuries from the issue, which was discovered during internal testing.

Tesla began informing customers about the recall Thursday. Owners can take their Model X to a dealer for repairs or contact Tesla's mobile repair units.