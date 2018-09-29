Tesla's board backs Musk after fraud charges. But what's the company worth if he's forced out?

“If you’re thinking about buying new Tesla debt, how do you take that to your credit committee with all these clouds out there?” said Rob Majteles, who runs Treehouse Capital, an investment firm whose short position on Tesla is a bet that the company’s stock will eventually plunge. “Instead, you could say, ‘Hey, let’s buy debt that’s already out there at [a big discount] and have a seat at the table’” in bankruptcy court if Tesla goes south.