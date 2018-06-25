Tesla is building Model 3s in a tent. Elon Musk says it's 'pretty sweet'; expert calls it 'insanity'

When Tesla releases second-quarter production and delivery figures in early July, the hundreds of thousands of customers who have been waiting since March 2016 for their Model 3 sedans, having put down $1,000 deposits, will get a better sense of how much longer they’ll be in the queue. “The question is: How much rope Musk will get from customers who have had to wait years for delivery?” said Jeff Liker, a University of Michigan engineering professor who has written books on Toyota Motor Corp.’s vaunted production system.