Is Amazon heading for world domination, or cruising for a bruising?

Investors also were thrilled at the news that Amazon will be jacking up the price of Prime by 20%, to $119 a year. The increase will put an additional $2 billion a year into the company's pockets once it's fully rolled out. That's a bit more than 1% of the company's total revenue of $177.9 billion (in 2017). And it's worth noting that Prime isn't pure profit: Amazon spent about $58 billion last year on fulfillment, marketing, and technology and content, all expenses linked to one degree or another to serving the Prime membership.