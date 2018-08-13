This Trump official used to be a farm industry lobbyist. Now he's attacking the Endangered Species Act

Interior would like us to think that Bernhardt’s policy decisions all fall within the four walls of his job at Interior and have zero to do with his prior employment or future employment. Is this plausible? Prior to 2001, he was associated with the natural resources law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, which has numbered Westlands and Cadiz as its clients. That year, he jumped to the Interior Department under George W. Bush and eventually served as its top legal official.