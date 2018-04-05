That big Bezos/Buffett/Dimon healthcare initiative is already bogged down in blather

As we pointed out at the time, however, there really is no healthcare cost mystery. Every other developed country has shown it knows how to keep costs low — roughly at half the per-capita spending of the United States. The solution is to control prices — doctor and hospital charges, and the prices of prescription drugs. Do that, and there's no reason that the U.S. can't bring the 18% of gross domestic product it currently spends on healthcare closer to the average among comparable countries, which is 9%.