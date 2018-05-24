The Bumble Bee tuna price-fixing case could point to the future of white-collar prosecutions

Before we examine what brought Lischewski and the tuna companies to the dock, let's put the case in the context of federal white-collar prosecutions. To be blunt, they're becoming an endangered species. According to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, or TRAC, at Syracuse University, which compiles federal statistics, white-collar prosecutions have declined every year since 2011, when they peaked at more than 10,000. The April total of 494 new cases was down 14.4% from March and 31.3% from 10 years ago. They're now at their lowest level in two decades, TRAC's analysis shows.