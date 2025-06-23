48 films selected for California film and TV tax credit program

The sequel to “One of Them Days,” starring Keke Palmer, left, and SZA, is one of 48 films approved for the California Film Commission’s film and felevision tax credit program.

The latest round of California’s film and television tax credit program will provide government incentives to 48 upcoming projects, according to the California Film Commission.

The slate, which includes both major studio projects and independent films, is expected to employ more than 6,500 cast and crew members and 32,000 background performers, measured in days worked. These projects will pay more than $302 million in wages for California workers, the commission said Monday.

The projects are estimated to collectively generate $664 million in total spending throughout the state.

Of the awarded films, five are features from major studios, including the sequel to Sony Pictures’ “One of Them Days,” which is expected to receive almost $8 million in tax credits and spend $39 million in qualified expenditures.

An untitled Netflix project, which is set to film in California for 110 days, is expected to receive the largest credit of the slate at $20 million.

The rest of the awarded projects are independent, with 37 of them operating on budgets under $10 million. More than half of the films will be shot in the Los Angeles area, the commission said.

“California didn’t earn its role as the heart of the entertainment world by accident — it was built over generations by skilled workers and creative talent pushing boundaries,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “Today’s awards help ensure this legacy continues, keeping cameras rolling here at home, supporting thousands of crew members behind the scenes and boosting local economies that depend on a strong film and television industry.”

The announcement comes as the industry has expressed concern over the amount of production fleeing California in favor of other states or countries that offer more attractive tax incentives.

Late last year, Newsom proposed an increase to the state’s film and TV tax credit, upping the annual tax credit allocation from $330 million to $750 million in an attempt to keep production in California.

In March, the commission announced it was selecting a record 51 projects with tax incentives, marking the most amount of awarded films in a single application window.