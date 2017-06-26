Here's how a bogus claim on Medicaid made it onto CBS, with no pushback

On the CBS program “Face the Nation” on Sunday, moderator John Dickerson mentioned that among the Republicans who were critical of the Senate GOP’s Obamacare reform bill was Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a former congressman. Kasich was especially critical of the bill’s drastic cutback of Medicaid spending.

In response, conservative commentator Ben Domenech said this: “When Gov. Kasich, you know, pushed for the Medicaid expansion in Ohio, he ended up having to throw 34,000 disabled people off of the program because it incentivized adding these working, able-bodied adults over people who actually were in the system who had disabilities or had other dependence.”

That sounded fishy to us. Throwing 34,000 disabled people off Medicaid would be hard to do without creating a major fuss, yet we’d never heard anything about it.

There is no evidence of any reduction in the disability caseload. — Brittany Wagner, Ohio Medicaid

As it turns out, Ohio disability advocates say they didn’t see this effect. Ohio Medicaid officials say it didn’t happen. In fact, in 2016, when this carnage supposedly occurred, Ohio liberalized standards for Medicaid enrollment of the disabled. There seems to be no solid documentation for Domenech’s claim, especially if one takes his implication to be that 34,000 disabled Ohioans suddenly found themselves without benefits. Domenech didn’t provide me with any, but referred me to a paper by a right-wing group, which also provided no documentation.

“There is no evidence of any reduction in the disability caseload” in the 2015-16 period, according to Brittany Warner, a spokeswoman for Ohio Medicaid. “In fact, Ohio actually increased the income eligibility requirement for the aged, blind and disabled from 64 percent [of the federal poverty limit] to 75 percent in 2016.”

In raw figures, Ohio raised the ceiling income for Medicaid eligibility for the aged, blind and disabled from $7,603 to $8,910. At the same time, the state liberalized the asset limit — that is, how much an enrollee could own outside of a car and house — to $2,000 from $1,500.

These changes brought Ohio into line with federal standards, which had been more liberal than the state’s. The goal was to make things simpler and easier for enrollees and for the state; as long as Ohio’s standards differed from the feds, it had to make a separate determination on the eligibility for every disabled resident applying for Medicaid. This way, Ohio could simply accept federal officials’ rules and regulations for disability benefits.

The changes did inject some complexity for Medicaid enrollees whose income placed them outside the Medicaid income limits. But almost all were served in other ways, according to a fact sheet the state issued. The fact sheet says that, rather than knock 34,000 disabled off the Medicaid rolls, the state actually expanded coverage from Medicaid and other sources by 55,000.

About 2,800 qualified for a premium subsidy for Medicare and were automatically enrolled. An additional 12,480 qualified for conventional Medicare — these included some who were 65 or older, and others who were receiving Social Security disability; and 18,285 qualified for subsidized premiums and deductibles to buy insurance on Affordable Care Act exchanges. That left 469 individuals who were younger than 65 and earned more than $47,520, which placed them out of the reach of ACA subsidies, but who were not actually ruled disabled under Social Security rules. They would have to “seek private insurance,” the state said.

Disability agencies weren’t entirely happy with the way the state’s change was implemented, and it’s possible that some people fell through the cracks. But the goal was not to “throw” disabled people off Medicaid and that doesn’t appear to have happened on the scale that Domenech mentioned, if at all. Certainly few if any were left without any benefits because of Kasich’s actions, which is what Domenech implied. The state even added a new waiver program providing benefits for needy people with mental illness.

So where did this claim originate, and how did it land on “Face the Nation”?

Domenech, who runs the Federalist, a conservative website, told me he found the claim in an analysis by the Foundation for Government Accountability, a right-wing organization with ties to the notorious ALEC, the American Legislative Exchange Council.

Domenech referred me to an FGA paper issued last year purporting to document excessive costs incurred by states that expanded Medicaid under the ACA, including Ohio. The paper says, “Kasich’s administration… eliminated Medicaid eligibility for more than 34,000 individuals with disabilities.” The assertion is footnoted, but all the footnote says is that the source is “authors’ calculations based upon data provided by the Ohio Department of Health Transformation.”

That’s obviously a very thin reed on which to base a factual assertion that Kasich had to “throw 34,000 disabled people off of the program,” as Domenech put it on national television. I reached out to the authors of the paper, Jonathan Ingram and Nicholas Horton of the FGA, but haven’t heard back.

What’s most disturbing about this, of course, is how a claim with scant apparent documentation could be part of a policy broadcast by a major television network. John Dickerson, the moderator of “Face the Nation,” let it pass without comment; after listening to Domenech, he merely turned to another member of the show’s “politics panel” to ask how the Senate GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill might fare on “the Hill.”

This made Dickerson and CBS complicit in an outbreak of undocumented assertion with immense ramifications for the public. They should be well above this. We’ve reported before on Dickerson’s tendency to let bogus claims slide, as though he’s in a rush to get to a commercial. But he’s not alone among Sunday political chat show moderators.