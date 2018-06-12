A radical trade prescription from the Federal Reserve: Stop complaining about China, and pay U.S. workers better

They warn further that a trade war with China “could cause the United States to lose its global leadership in free trade and globalization and facilitate China’s rise as a world leader in trade and commerce.” And they assert that policymakers should “design policies that can ensure fair redistribution of the gains from free trade among American citizens” and to train American students better in automation and artificial intelligence, where future jobs will be. In other words, make sure the profits from globalization don’t flow only to the 1%, and don’t shortchange the educational system.