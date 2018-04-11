Kaiser Permanente will start filling the vacuum in gun research with a $2-million study program

The $2 million may be just a start — a "down payment," says David Grossman, a physician and expert in gun injury prevention at Kaiser in Washington state who will be co-leader, with Choucair, of the system's task force on firearm injury prevention. Physicians at Kaiser and elsewhere know how to treat firearm injuries when they present at the hospital and have a good idea of which groups are most at risk. Therefore, Grossman said, the research will focus on interventions that physicians can perform for patients in high-risk groups, such as those vulnerable to abuse by intimate partners where "there is a firearm in the picture."