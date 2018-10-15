Supreme Court deals final blow to lead paint manufacturers' years-long effort to avoid cleanup costs

After the California appeals court ruled against them, the lead paint companies tried the end run of promoting a ballot initiative that would absolve them of liability and create a $2-billion bond-financed fund to abate the lead problems. They disingenuously labeled their measure the Healthy Homes and Schools Act of 2018, but Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra put the kibosh on that subterfuge by issuing his own title and summary for the initiative, redefining it as a measure that “eliminates certain liability for lead-paint manufacturers." A few months later, the companies withdrew the initiative.