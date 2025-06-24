Handcuffed woman steals LAPD patrol car, escapes arrest in Hollywood

Police are looking for a woman who they say stole an LAPD patrol car and escaped after officers handcuffed her and initially took her into custody.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of vandalism near Franklin and Orchid avenues in Hollywood at around 11:50 p.m., according to Officer Jeff Lee. There, they arrested a woman in a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

The woman was handcuffed and put inside a patrol car, but she somehow was able to get behind the wheel and drive a short distance up into the hills before ditching the car at Camrose and Paramount drives and fleeing on foot, Lee said.

Officers canvassed the area but did not find the suspect.

FOXLA reported that the woman was vandalizing a Porsche SUV and damaged the windshield when she was arrested. However, the LAPD couldn’t confirm those details to The Times.