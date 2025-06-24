Advertisement
California

Handcuffed woman steals LAPD patrol car, escapes arrest in Hollywood

A member of the LAPD sits inside his squad car in 2021.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 

Police are looking for a woman who they say stole an LAPD patrol car and escaped after officers handcuffed her and initially took her into custody.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of vandalism near Franklin and Orchid avenues in Hollywood at around 11:50 p.m., according to Officer Jeff Lee. There, they arrested a woman in a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

The woman was handcuffed and put inside a patrol car, but she somehow was able to get behind the wheel and drive a short distance up into the hills before ditching the car at Camrose and Paramount drives and fleeing on foot, Lee said.

Advertisement

Officers canvassed the area but did not find the suspect.

FOXLA reported that the woman was vandalizing a Porsche SUV and damaged the windshield when she was arrested. However, the LAPD couldn’t confirm those details to The Times.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement