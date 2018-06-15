Who stands against protection for preexisting medical conditions? The gun lobby

These arguments might not carry much weight if the legal considerations fell strongly on the side of throwing the law out. In their brief, five legal scholars say the Texas lawsuit gets the key legal argument “exactly backward” and makes claims for Congress’ intent about the law that are at odds with what Congress says. Remarkably, this brief brings together legal scholars who have consistently supported the law, including Bagley and Abbe Gluck of Yale, with two who have consistently criticized it — including Jonathan Adler of Case Western Reserve law school, the architect of a lawsuit to overturn the law that made it all the way to the Supreme Court, which junked the case in 2015.