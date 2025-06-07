Photos: A fierce pushback on ICE raids in L.A. from protesters, officials

A series of surprise U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps in downtown Los Angeles on Friday prompted fierce pushback from elected officials and protesters, who decried the enforcement actions as “cruel and unnecessary” and said they stoked fear in the immigrant community.

Tensions remained high in downtown into the evening. The Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly and ordered about 200 protesters who remained gathered by the Los Angeles Federal Building to disperse around 7 p.m.

The use of so-called less-lethal munitions was authorized at 8 p.m. following reports of a small group of “violent individuals” throwing large pieces of concrete at officers, police said. A citywide tactical alert was issued shortly thereafter.

Demonstrators protest outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Demonstrators protest outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Department of Homeland Security police arrest a demonstrator during a protest outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to ICE raids. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A pair of immigrant rights activists walk past new graffiti denouncing the police while joining a protest over multiple immigration sweeps across Los Angeles by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the Metropolitan Detention Center. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

More than 300 immigrant rights activists rally and protest multiple immigration sweeps across Los Angeles by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Demonstrators protest outside the Metropolitan Detention Center. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

LAPD clear the street outside the Metropolitan Detention Center. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Demonstrators protest outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)