Photos: A fierce pushback on ICE raids in L.A. from protesters, officials

LAPD officers clear the streets and check on a man who fell down as protesters gather in response to ICE raids.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Jason Armond
Genaro Molina and Luke Johnson

A series of surprise U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps in downtown Los Angeles on Friday prompted fierce pushback from elected officials and protesters, who decried the enforcement actions as “cruel and unnecessary” and said they stoked fear in the immigrant community.

Tensions remained high in downtown into the evening. The Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly and ordered about 200 protesters who remained gathered by the Los Angeles Federal Building to disperse around 7 p.m.

The use of so-called less-lethal munitions was authorized at 8 p.m. following reports of a small group of “violent individuals” throwing large pieces of concrete at officers, police said. A citywide tactical alert was issued shortly thereafter.

Demonstrators hold up fists in protest in cars on the street
Demonstrators protest outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators protest outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

DHS police stand guard at the Metropolitan Detention Center as protesters gather in response to ICE raids.

ICE officers try to leave the scene after perform a raid but protesters block their way in Chinatown.

ICE officers try to leave the scene after perform a raid but protesters block their way in Chinatown.

DHS police stand guard at the Metropolitan Detention Center as protesters gather in response to ICE raids.

Department of Homeland Security police arrest a demonstrator outside the Metropolitan Detention Center amid smoke.
Department of Homeland Security police arrest a demonstrator during a protest outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to ICE raids.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A pair of immigrant rights activists walk past new graffiti saying abolish police.
A pair of immigrant rights activists walk past new graffiti denouncing the police while joining a protest over multiple immigration sweeps across Los Angeles by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the Metropolitan Detention Center.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Immigrant rights activists rally and protest with signs over immigration sweeps across Los Angeles.
More than 300 immigrant rights activists rally and protest multiple immigration sweeps across Los Angeles by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators protest outside the Metropolitan Detention Center.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
LAPD clear the street outside the Metropolitan Detention Center.
Demonstrators protest outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A Demonstrator protests
A Demonstrator protests outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

Luke Johnson

Luke Johnson is a photojournalism intern for the Los Angeles Times. He has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and in cinema and television arts from Elon University, where he graduated in 2023. He is currently pursuing his master’s in new media and photojournalism from George Washington University. His work has appeared in USA Today, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Sports Illustrated and the Associated Press, among others. You can find his portfolio at www.lukergjphotography.com. When not on assignment, Johnson enjoys spending time outside exploring and getting lost.

