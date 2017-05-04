All the horrific details of the GOP's new Obamacare repeal bill: A handy guide

Republicans in the House say they have the votes to pass the American Health Care Act, a measure that will repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. The vote is scheduled for Thursday. We analyzed the AHCA in March, when the original version was scheduled for a vote that eventually was canceled.

The new version is appreciably worse. Like the original, it threatens the health coverage of more than 24 million Americans but includes provisions that are even crueler. Here’s a handy guide to the worst elements of a nasty bill that will harm you and your neighbors.

1. The AHCA guts protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

Safeguards for people with pre-existing conditions long was thought to be the line in the sand, the last frontier, the third rail of Obamacare repeal — the point that Republicans wouldn’t cross. The final version of the AHCA crosses it.

However ambivalent Republicans may be about health reform, they are not at all ambivalent about big tax cuts to the wealthy. — Nicholas Bagley, University of Michigan

The measure allows states to opt out of ACA rules prohibiting insurers from charging sick people higher premiums. (The ACA allows only a limited surcharge on smokers and slightly higher premiums for older customers.) This represents a return to the pre-ACA era, when insurers closely scrutinized applicants’ medical histories for any hint of conditions that could result in higher claims now or in the future.

Some people with a history or heart disease or cancer, or even acne, heartburn, back pain, asthma, hay fever or hives could be rendered uninsurable for life. (See this detailed 2011 guide for medical underwriters from Blue Shield of California for a list of conditions warranting higher premiums or automatic rejection.)

How many people could be affected? The Department of Health and Human Services in 2011 estimated the number of Americans with conditions that could result in insurance denials at 129 million. The ratio of those with such conditions rose sharply with age — from about 35% of Americans 18 to 24 to 86% of those 55 to 64.

Do Republicans understand the magnitude of this threat to the average American? It’s doubtful. On May 1, right-wing Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) explained to CNN’s Jake Tapper that people with higher-cost conditions should “contribute more to the insurance pool” to offset the cost “to those people who lead good lives, they’re healthy, they’ve done the things to keep their bodies healthy.” Suggesting that the sick are guilty of some sort of moral turpitude is essential right-wing dogma, but it has no place in the making of sane healthcare policy.

MO BROOKS FULL EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW WITH JAKE TAPPER (5/1/2017) Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) explains that people with medical conditions should pay more to protect those who live "the right way." (CNN) Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) explains that people with medical conditions should pay more to protect those who live "the right way." (CNN) See more videos

Republicans say that sick people would be protected from higher prices because even in states allowing medical underwriting, higher premiums couldn’t be charged unless the customer had allowed a lapse in his or her insurance for more than 63 days — the so-called continuous coverage provision. That’s cold comfort, however, because gaps in insurance coverage are relatively common, typically because buyers run into a bad financial stretch. The Commonwealth Fund estimated that in 2016, some 30 million Americans would have faced a premium surcharge if they tried to buy insurance in the individual or small group markets.

2. Its high-risk pools are a scam that won’t protect sick Americans.

The flaws in the Republican mantra that sequestering sick people in high-risk pools to save money for everybody else have been outlined so often it’s shameful to have to do it again. The truth is that high-risk pools can work — if they’re properly funded. They have not been properly funded in the past, and the GOP repeal bill doesn’t do it now.

Timothy McBride of Washington University in St. Louis estimates that shifting those with costs greater than $60,000 in a year into a high-risk pool would save almost $300 in average premiums and other costs for those in the low-risk group. But it would require funding of more than $18 billion annually.

The AHCA doesn’t provide anything near that amount. The measure appropriates $130 billion over 10 years for a range of state-based initiatives, including high-risk pools, plus $8 billion over five years in a last-minute addition to win moderate votes. Even assuming that all that money went to high-risk pools, it wouldn’t be enough.

The Center for American Progress estimates that it would cover about 700,000 people a year — but if only 5% of today’s individual and small-group enrollees needed high-risk coverage, 800,000 would still be left out. And there are no guarantees that every state would use its entire allocation for a high-risk pool.

High-risk pools were tried by 35 states before the ACA. In almost every case, they failed because of underfunding. California gives a good window into the consequences.

When California's pool, the Major Risk Medical Insurance Program, or "MR. MIP," was started In 1990 with a $30-million budget funded by tobacco taxes, that was sufficient to enroll only 10,000 of the estimated 300,000 Californians who qualified. In 2009, enrollment was cut back to 7,100. Premiums were set as much as 37% higher than market rates for individual policies. The plans came with annual caps of $75,000 in benefits, not enough to cover treatments for some major diseases.

The same problem was seen nationwide. Enrollment in state pools was so meager that "you could almost invite some of these pools over for dinner," Georgetown University health policy expert Karen Pollitz reported. "They're really dinky.”