AI toys and games? Barbie maker Mattel teams up with OpenAI to create new products

Dozens of Barbie dolls are displayed at the Mattel showroom at Toy Fair in New York.

Your next toy or game may be able to converse with you.

Mattel, the El Segundo toy maker behind Barbie and Hot Wheels, said Thursday that it’s teaming up with OpenAI, which created popular chatbot ChatGPT, to “bring the magic of AI to age-appropriate play experiences.”

The companies are planning to unveil their first product later this year but haven’t said what it will be. A person familiar with the collaboration said it will be for people at least 13 years old. While Mattel’s products are popular among kids, the company also markets toys to adults.

The joint effort between the toy company and major player in artificial intelligence shows how AI is permeating every part of life, including playtime.

“AI has the power to expand on that mission and broaden the reach of our brands in new and exciting ways,” said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer at Mattel, in a statement. “Our work with OpenAI will enable us to leverage new technologies to solidify our leadership in innovation and reimagine new forms of play.”

Mattel will have to tackle data privacy and security concerns that come with selling kids products connected to the latest technology.

In 2015, Mattel worked with San Francisco startup ToyTalk on a doll known as Hello Barbie. The doll connected to the internet through Wi-Fi and could chat with children and even tell jokes. The toy maker also released Hello DreamHouse, which lit up parts of the house in response to voice commands.

The recording of voice data required for the toys sparked concerns from security experts and privacy advocates. They worried about data breaches and the potential hackers could use the toys to talk to kids. Both toys were discontinued.

Mattel said in its news release that it will “emphasize safety, privacy, and security in the products and experiences that come to market.”

Mattel also makes popular games such as Uno and Apples to Apples. The company sells a game called Pictionary vs. AI in which players draw pictures and AI guesses what they are.

Tech companies are integrating AI assistants into other products including smart glasses. OpenAI announced in May that it was working with Jony Ive, a former Apple executive known for designing iconic products such as the iPhone, to release new AI products.

Mattel workers are also using AI to create toys. The toy maker is deploying ChatGPT software to help with tasks such as product development.

“With OpenAI, Mattel has access to an advanced set of AI capabilities alongside new tools to enable productivity, creativity, and company-wide transformation at scale,” said Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer at OpenAI, in a statement.