Why the GOP's Obamacare repeal plan was doomed from the start

If there’s anything we’ve learned from the Republicans’ campaign to repeal the Affordable Care Act, it’s that rumors of its death tend to be premature. Still, with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) having provided the crucial third GOP vote in opposition, the 2017 effort seemed finally to have entered the hospice stage on Monday.

Senate Republicans were to meet Tuesday to decide whether to declare the patient terminal. Under those circumstances, a post-mortem may not merely be timely, but almost an act of mercy. So let’s examine why the Republicans’ attack on the Affordable Care Act kept running into a brick wall. That’s not to say that they won’t try to keep hitting the same wall; talk has already begun on Capitol Hill about how to revive the campaign after this week.

It’s always tempting to declare the outcome of any contest preordained, even when it was closer than it looks. One side’s victory in the World Series or a presidential election often is treated as inevitable in retrospect, though a single timely hit or strikeout or the shift of a few thousand votes in a couple of states might have been the determining factor. With repeal, however, failure was baked into the outcome from the start.

I'm here tonight because Obamacare is failing. — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) at CNN's healthcare debate Monday

With control of the White House and both houses of Congress in its hands, the GOP could have nudged a repeal bill into law. But the chances it would actually improve America’s healthcare system were nil, and that became a major obstacle. Let’s unpack the reasons why.

Start with the big picture. Major legislative efforts always start by defining the goal — the Point B one wants to reach from Point A. Then the question becomes how to get from A to B, and the process of negotiation and compromise can start.

On Affordable Care Act repeal, the Republicans never have defined a Point B, at least in terms of a vision of American healthcare. In part that’s because the issue never has been high on the party’s agenda. As a result, Republican healthcare policy is almost always defined in terms of the party’s other priorities — free-market competition, lower taxes, devolution of regulation to the states, defunding of Planned Parenthood. Beyond that, the umbrella definition of the GOP’s healthcare policy was “not-Obamacare.”

But do the Republicans favor universal coverage? A hybrid public-private payer system? And whether regulation is managed at the state or federal level, what should be regulated and by how much?

Over the last few months, Republican leaders never even aired these issues. Their Point B became passing a repeal bill — any repeal bill — and their justification became making good on a seven-year promise to repeal Obamacare. That’s what Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) was talking about when he explained last week, a propos of why the Senate should pass the egregious Cassidy-Graham repeal bill, “Republicans campaigned on this so often that you have a responsibility to carry out what you said in the campaign. That’s pretty much as much of a reason as the substance of the bill.”

Republicans have tended to pay lip service to some positive healthcare principles that have popular support, such as lowering premiums and protecting people with preexisting conditions. But without a vision of how these elements fit into the healthcare system as a whole, much less the compromises necessary to achieve them, they’re easily discarded. According to every independent analysis, Cassidy-Graham would have driven premiums higher (or moderated their rise by paring away insurance benefits), and eliminated the Affordable Care Act’s protection for those with medical conditions.

By shifting their goal from reforming the nation’s healthcare system for the better to passing any bill that could be labeled “repeal,” the GOP made things easier for itself in one sense. It absolved itself from the need for hard work.

GOP hobbyhorses on healthcare always have had a once-over-lightly flavor. Republicans have pushed for tort reform, based on the claim that “frivolous lawsuits” and defensive medicine are major contributors to high healthcare costs. But they’re not: Malpractice litigation contributes a couple of percentage points to total U.S. healthcare costs. And shutting the courthouse door to malpractice litigants requires major tradeoffs — victims of genuine malpractice lose their recourse, especially if they’re children and women, and an important check on physician behavior disappears.

Another Republican shibboleth is selling health insurance across state lines, ostensibly to increase competition and therefore reduce premiums. As we observed last year, this is a vacuous idea, encrusted with myths. The most important myth is that it’s illegal under Obamacare; the truth is that it’s specifically enabled by the Affordable Care Act. Another truth is that neither state regulators nor insurance companies are interested and consumers, doctors and hospitals don’t care. The main reason is that selling insurance across state lines is vastly more complicated, and less profitable, than Republican officeholders know. Like tort reform and defunding Planned Parenthood, cross-state insurance sales is a slogan, not a policy.

But making healthcare policy is very hard, because the field is incredibly complicated. Not merely does healthcare account for one-sixth of the U.S. economy, but every piece of it interacts with the rest. Reduce premiums, and deductibles go up. Require that people with preexisting conditions be charged the same as everyone else, and you have to mandate that everyone have insurance; remove that mandate, and insurers will avoid covering people with preexisting conditions by abandoning the marketplace. Shrink the list of essential benefits required of every health plan, and women of childbearing age won’t be able to buy maternity coverage.