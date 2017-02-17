'Death spirals,' deceit and pampering the rich: The Republicans face high noon on repealing Obamacare

Congressional Republicans who have visited their home districts over the last few weeks have gotten a faceful of constituent rage about their plans to eviscerate the Affordable Care Act, which brings health coverage to more than 20 million Americans. If past is prologue, those heading home now for the Presidents Day recess are likely to feel a lot more heat.

That may be why House Republicans this week rushed out a “policy brief” on “Obamacare Repeal and Replace.” Unfortunately for the poor souls who will be meeting with constituents, the brief answers none of the key questions about the GOP’s plans for the ACA. It doesn’t certify that, whatever those plans are, they would avoid throwing millions of Americans out of the insurance pool, or that they would save money. It doesn’t give many specific details. It doesn’t say anything about the costs of its proposals, or how those costs would land on Americans of various income levels. It’s backed up by claims about the ACA that have been shown to be wrong or deceitful, or both.

Data...provide strong evidence that premium increases did not cause dramatic enrollment declines, much less spark a death spiral. — Matthew Fiedler, Brookings

The appearance of the policy paper also is important because rising disquiet among insurers about the future of the ACA individual marketplaces. Earlier this week, Humana said it would withdraw from the market in 2018. Mark Bertolini, the chairman and CEO of Aetna, declared that the marketplaces were experiencing a “death spiral,” which feeds into the GOP’s talking point that the ACA is doomed and therefore warrants repeal.

The insurers’ announcements deserve some scrutiny. Humana was a relatively small player in the ACA, with only about 152,000 customers in 11 states enrolled in ACA plans. As David Anderson of Duke University observes, its pricing strategy was not especially competent, tending to discourage healthy individuals from signing up while leaving its plans “attractive to an older population that is likely to be sicker.” Hence, losses.

As for Aetna, its assertions about the ACA have been a model of public dishonesty. As we reported here and here, Aetna’s announcement in August that it was withdrawing from 11 of the 15 states where it offered ACA plans because it was losing money was deceitful. That was the conclusion of a federal judge, who found last month that the real reason for its withdrawal was to gain an advantage over the government in the latter’s lawsuit to block its merger with Humana. (The judge rejected the merger.) In fact, Aetna was turning a profit in at least some of the states that it exited.

Bertolini’s assertion notwithstanding, there is no evidence that the ACA marketplace is experiencing a “death spiral,” which results when price increases drive away more and more healthy customers, leaving sick individuals in the pool and forcing prices inexorably higher. The evidence is to the contrary: Matthew Fiedler of the Brookings Institution reports that “data on final HealthCare.gov sign-ups provide strong evidence that premium increases did not cause dramatic enrollment declines, much less spark a death spiral.” That’s understandable, since about 95% of ACA customers are eligible for subsidies that reduced their real premium increases to zero.

This analysis by the Brookings Institution shows that marketplace enrollments are largely immune to premium increases (blue line); in a death spiral (red line) they would have plummeted as premiums rose. (Brookings Institution)

Insurers have been making clear that it’s GOP dithering over the ACA that is contributing to their uneasiness. The death spiral hasn’t emerged yet, but as insurers ponder whether to participate in the individual exchanges in 2018—a decision that many must make by April—the GOP’s lack of planning could produce it.

Now to the GOP repeal and replace proposal. In major ways, the proposal would hammer low-income Americans with higher healthcare costs while providing a greater cushion, even a handout, to the wealthy. Here’s how:

Block-granting and capping Medicaid. The Republicans give this the deceitful label of “modernizing” Medicaid, which provides ACA coverage to as many as 11 million Americans. Under the ACA, the federal government’s share of the expansion cost—95% this year—will be ratcheted down to 90% in 2020 and beyond.

Block-granting Medicaid would cut benefits by more than 30% over 10 years, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. CBPP Block-granting Medicaid would cut benefits by more than 30% over 10 years, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Block-granting Medicaid would cut benefits by more than 30% over 10 years, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. (CBPP)

The GOP plan proposes to phase out this program entirely by eventually reducing the federal match to the same level as the match for traditional Medicaid, which covers low-income families, mostly those with children. That match varies by state but can be as low as 50%. The GOP also would convert Medicaid funding to a block-grant—a set sum for states to spend as they choose.

Block-granting Medicaid, a hobby horse of House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Tom Price, the new Secretary of Health and Human Services, would guarantee drastic cuts in funding for the program. That’s because the formulas proposed by the Republicans would allow the grants to grow at a lower pace than the current system, so the funding relative to needs would deteriorate over time. A study by the Urban Institute of an earlier proposal by Ryan found that it would throw as many as 21 million people off traditional Medicaid.

Amazingly, the GOP depicts these changes as an attempt to redress the “unfairness” of providing a higher federal match for Medicaid for “able-bodied adults” — that is, those receiving Medicaid via the ACA --than it does for the aged, blind and disabled, and children. The ACA Medicaid expansion covers adults and families up to 138% of the federal poverty line, or $33,600 for a family of four. These are the people the GOP proposed to throw off Medicaid—not even including those under traditional Medicaid whose benefits would necessarily be slashed. They call this “putting Medicaid on a budget,” but it really means wrecking the household budgets of the neediest Americans.