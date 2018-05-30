Canceling 'Roseanne' may have been the easiest decision Disney ever made. Here's why

How much did “Roseanne” account for? The new show’s nine-episode first season—or its 10th, counting the original nine-season run that ended in 1997—brought $45 million in ad revenue during its run from March 27 through May 22, according to an estimate by the advertising data firm Kantar Media. That was expected to rise to $60 million for the 13 episodes ABC originally ordered for the next season, which has now been canceled, Kantar said.