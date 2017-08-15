Pressure points? Here are the companies whose CEOs are still kissing up to Trump

On Monday morning, Merck & Co. Chief Executive Ken Frazier resigned from President Trump’s manufacturing jobs council to protest Trump’s deficient condemnation of the racist violence in Charlottesville, Va. Since then, membership on Trump’s Potemkin Village-like CEO boards has begun to look like something of a litmus test for American corporations and business organizations.

Two CEOs followed Frazier out the door on Monday: Under Armour’s Kevin Plank and Intel’s Brian Krzanich. But representatives of some 40 other corporations and other organizations, including a couple of retired CEOs, are still members of the jobs council and a second panel designated the “President’s Strategic and Policy Forum.”

Those companies and organizations are undoubtedly pondering now whether cozying up to this president is worth the grief. When we polled members of the jobs panel Monday, only a handful responded, and a subset of those stated affirmatively that they were staying on. They were Whirlpool, Boeing, General Electric, Dell and Campbell Soup. The AFL-CIO, which has two representatives on the jobs council, including President Richard Trumka, said Monday it’s “assessing our role.”

Make no mistake, the decisions business leaders make send a very powerful signal both to the rest of the world and the president. — Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers

It’s possible that more will withdraw in coming days. But as a guide for shareholders and customers of those that remain, we’re providing a list here of the companies and organizations, and their current status.

First, however, let’s consider what membership on these panels means to its members and why the time may be nigh to bail out. The best outline of the arguments pro and con came from a dialogue in June between Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase — and a member of the strategic and policy panel — and Lawrence Summers, who served as Treasury secretary under President Clinton and chief economist to President Obama. They made their views known via Bloomberg TV.

The issue then was Trump’s withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement. “I am a American patriot, and I want to help the president of the United States,” Dimon said, explaining why he wouldn’t resign from the panel in protest. “It is very hard if you say I’m going to go off an advisory group or not do ‘a, b, c’ because you disagree on one issue. Honestly, no one is going to agree with every president or prime minister on every issue. So I don’t want to overreact to it.”

Summers said that wouldn’t do. “Jamie referred to this as one issue,” he told the Bloomberg interviewers. “There’s an immigration ban, there’s arithmetic that doesn’t add up, there’s climate change, there’s crony capitalism and selective deals — this is hardly the first and only minor issue. This is the central part or philosophy — does the United States believe in a community of nations?” He argued that there is a difference between volunteering one’s advice to a President, and “lending your prestige and that of your company to joining an advisory board of his creation. That is accepting a presidential appointment.”

He added that a mass resignation from the Presidential committee would get Trump’s attention. “Make no mistake, the decisions business leaders make send a very powerful signal both to the rest of the world and the President.”

By the time Summers was speaking, several CEOs had resigned from one of Trump’s two business panels: Bob Iger of Disney and Elon Musk of SpaceX and Tesla Motors quit the strategic and policy council to protest the Paris decision, Musk also quit the jobs council, and Travis Kalanick of Uber had quit the strategic and policy council in the aftermath of Trump’s travel ban.

As we observed Monday, retaining membership in Trump’s business councils makes a company complicit in everything he represents: his punitive immigration policies, his climate change denialism, and now his embrace of white supremacist and Nazi sentiments.

The question is especially acute given the fundamental uselessness of Trump’s business councils. There’s no evidence he listens. In fact, the jobs council has not held a formal meeting, other than a single get-together about a month after it was named in January. The two AFL-CIO representatives weren’t even invited. The strategic and policy council hasn’t met since April. That’s why the panels deserve to be compared to “Potemkin Villages.” The term derives from the possibly apocryphal story of fake villages built by Catherine the Great’s favorite, Grigory Potemkin, to impress her during a visit to the Crimea in 1787.

Here are the companies retaining membership on Trump’s two major business panels, the Strategic and Policy Forum (designated SP in this list), and the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative (MJ). A handy spreadsheet as of late Monday can be found here, courtesy of Forbes. We’ll update the roster if changes occur Tuesday. In some cases, company spokespersons left their positions ambiguous; when they cited the virtues of remaining “engaged” with government officials, we interpreted that as affirming continued membership.

Affirmatively staying on:

--General Motors, CEO Mary Barra (SP)

--Cleveland Clinic, CEO Toby Cosgrove (SP)

--JP Morgan Chase, CEO Jamie Dimon (SP)

--Wal-Mart, CEO Doug McMillon (SP)