Trump's pay freeze for federal workers may be his most cynical and self-destructive stunt yet

This wouldn’t be the first pay freeze imposed on federal workers in recent years. President Obama limited worker pay increases in 2010 and froze federal worker pay in 2011. But those were in times of economic stringency. Trump is imposing the freeze to deal with a budget stringency he created himself. One wonders whether he’s sensitive to the irony that, while he boasts about economic growth, he’s also saying that the only area of the U.S. economy that’s flat on its back is the area under his direct control — federal spending and pay.