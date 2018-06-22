The truth about 'zero tolerance': It doesn't work and always leads to disaster

Adherents of broken-windows policing pointed to a decline in violent crime as a marker of its success. The problem, however, was that crime rates had begun to fall even before the policy was implemented, and were falling nationwide — including in cities that hadn’t imposed broken windows and even some where the police forces had been dysfunctional, such as Los Angeles. Other reasons must have been responsible for the trend, whether an improvement in the economy or, as Kevin Drum of Mother Jones has reported, the removal of lead from the environment.