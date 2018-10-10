The plummeting Dow teaches Trump about the folly of bragging on a stock market rise

This year, thus far, doesn’t look like it’s going to be a barn-burner. Year-to-date, the dow is up a meager 3.55%, the S&P 500 is up 4.19%, and the Nasdaq up 7.5%. October tends to be the stock market’s cruelest month, so there’s no telling how the market will perform for the rest of the year, or even the rest of the week. It’s every bit as plausible that the market will finish the year up a double-digit percentage as that it will end in the red. As J.P. Morgan was said to have told a passerby importuning him for stock market prognostication, “The market is going to fluctuate.”