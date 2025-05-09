- Share via
-
-
Ahead of Mother’s Day this year, the White House has been exploring various policies to boost America’s low birth rate, including a baby bonus (i.e. government cash transfers at the time of a child’s birth).
This may sound like a strong incentive to have more children, but even though quite a few countries have attempted this (Canada, Israel, Hungary, Germany, South Korea and Russia), the evidence is quite mixed on whether baby bonuses actually increase birth rates.
For example, in Russia, the bonus was huge (the equivalent to 18 months of average wages), and the expensive program led to a 20% increase in births. In Canada, a fairly large baby bonus correlated with only a short-term increase in fertility, effectively incentivizing parents to have their children closer together — not to ultimately have larger families. There was actually no long-term effect on the birth rate.
In one German state, a monthly home-care cash transfer was introduced specifically for families who did not use the local public child-care center. Interestingly, this program led to an increase in births for a few specific groups (single mothers, low-income families and foreign parents), and yet it had no average effect on the total population.
But other government policies that invest in mothers do more consistently incentivize births. There is solid evidence that paid parental leave increases the birth rate. This would fill a shameful gaping hole in the U.S., which currently has no national paid parental leave, leaving many moms (and dads) crawling back to work in rough shape, losing wages to care for their infants or sending not-fully-vaccinated newborns to child care.
Although the data shows that paid parental leave increases the birth rate by only a small amount, it also improves maternal health, prevents RSV, increases children’s education attainment and reduces the likelihood of intimate partner violence. Every other wealthy country in the world has paid parental leave because they recognize the economic and health benefits of this investment.
An expansion of public child care would also increase the birth rate, by relieving the financial burden working parents face if they have a child. In fact, the U.S. does public child care very well on our military bases. Expanding this service would ensure quality and affordable care for all our nation’s children.
Even if a baby bonus isn’t the best way to achieve the administration’s goal, it’s an excellent idea for the U.S. — because currently 1 in 6 American children live below the poverty line. Their families don’t have stable housing, they’re behind on car payments, unable to afford prescription drugs and desperately trying to make ends meet. Children cannot thrive embedded in the toxic stress of poverty. Even families with incomes well above the poverty line are overwhelmed by the costs of having children (hospital birth! child care! minivans!). As my spouse and I are both working, we pay $2,100 a month for our youngest, and that child care ends at 3 p.m.
If the nation really wants to invest in mothers and propel American children to thrive, a one-time bonus is not enough. It would not address the systemic neglect that is our status quo for child care, maternity leave and child poverty. The baby bonus might be one way to shore up bipartisan commitment to invest in mothers, but a renewed expansion of the child tax credit would be the simplest first step (though Congress recently failed to renew it). This bipartisan-supported tax credit allowed some parents to stay home with their children and also subsidize child care for those who work. It drastically cut the child poverty rate.
Paid parental leave and public child care would indeed increase the birth rate, but by small amounts. These policies are needed because American parents (especially mothers) are screaming for help.
The choice to bring a child into this world is not merely a financial one that can be incentivized with a couple thousand dollars. Creating new life is an act of hope, a commitment to the future and a reflection of deeply held personal beliefs. Celebrating Mother’s Day with flowers or chocolate or a baby bonus is a nice gesture. But investing in mothers from pregnancy through childbirth and across the years of raising children is what will make a real difference.
Aine Seitz McCarthy is an associate professor of economics at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Ore., and a mother of two.
More to Read
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Viewpoint
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
- The author argues that a one-time baby bonus, as proposed by the White House, is insufficient to address systemic issues like child care costs, lack of paid parental leave, and child poverty, citing mixed international evidence on its effectiveness[1].
- Paid parental leave and expanded public child care are emphasized as more impactful policies, with proven benefits for maternal health, child development, and modest increases in birth rates[1].
- Renewing the bipartisan-supported child tax credit is presented as a critical step to reduce child poverty and support working families, though Congress recently failed to extend it[1].
- The choice to have children is framed as a deeply personal act of hope that cannot be reduced to financial incentives, requiring sustained societal investment in mothers beyond symbolic gestures[1].
Different views on the topic
- Proponents of baby bonuses argue they provide immediate financial relief to families, particularly low-income households, and could complement broader policy goals despite limited long-term effects on birth rates[1].
- Some policymakers may resist expanding public child care or paid leave due to concerns about costs, government overreach, or prioritizing short-term economic measures over systemic reforms[1].
- Opposition to renewing the child tax credit includes arguments about fiscal responsibility and potential disincentives for workforce participation, reflecting partisan divides over social spending[1].
A cure for the common opinion
Get thought-provoking perspectives with our weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.