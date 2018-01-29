Jim Kirk to replace Lewis D'Vorkin as editor in chief of the Los Angeles Times

He is a native of the Chicago suburb of Dolton, Ill., and a graduate of Illinois State University. He served as Midwest managing editor for Adweek and then as a reporter for the Sun-Times. He also worked at the Chicago Tribune, Bloomberg News, the Chicago News Cooperative and Crain's Chicago Business before rejoining the Sun-Times in 2012, after the paper was purchased by Michael Ferro, who is now the chairman of Tronc. He was named interim editor of the New York Daily News less than two weeks ago.