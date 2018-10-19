AMC's Collier named entertainment chief at Fox broadcast network after Disney deal

Charlie Collier is leaving his post as president of AMC, Sundance TV and AMC Studios to head up Fox, the company to be spun off from 21st Century Fox after its deal to sell its studio and entertainment assets is completed.
Collier, whose appointment was announced Friday night, will oversee the Fox Broadcasting Company and lead the company’s entertainment programming strategy across live, scripted and non-scripted content. He will assume his new role Nov. 1.
“Charlie is a singular talent, combining creative success with operational expertise to lead the AMC Network with some of television’s most memorable programming,” Fox Chairman and Chief Executive Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. “Charlie’s skills and experience will help Fox continue to transform the broadcast television business.”
Collier joined AMC Networks in 2006, to oversee the flagship channel, which is the home of such hits as “The Walking Dead” and “Better Call Saul.” He later took over SundanceTV and AMC Studios, the company’s production arm.
The hiring of Collier, who transformed the AMC with the development of such original series, is an indication that the Murdochs will try to build the Fox up beyond its assets of the broadcast network, Fox News, Fox Sports and its TV station group.
The Fox job was expected to go to Gary Newman, the longtime co-chairman of the Fox Television Group. But discussions with Newman ended earlier this week, according to a person inside the company familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.