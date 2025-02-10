Fox Corp. acquires conservative podcast marketer Red Seat Ventures

Fox Corp. has acquired Red Seat Ventures, a media company that specializes in right-leaning podcasts and live events.

The deal announced Monday is another move by Fox to expand its digital media holdings. Last week Fox Corp. Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch told Wall Street analysts that the company will launch a sports- and news-oriented streaming service later this year.

Red Seat provides ad sales, marketing and production support for digital content creators, many of them aimed at politically conservative audiences. The company said the 17 podcasts it services reached 200 million users in November 2024.

The deal means Fox will own the New York-based company that services digital programs created by Tucker Carlson, Eric Bolling, Bill O’Reilly and Megyn Kelly, all of whom were once part of the talent roster at Fox News.

Red Seat has no editorial control over the programs it services and neither will Fox. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Red Seat will continue to operate as a standalone entity operated by its founding partners, Chris Balfe and Kevin Balfe. They will report to Fox’s Tubi Media Group, led by Paul Cheesbrough.

“The creator economy is one of the fastest growing media categories worldwide by measure of reach and influence, and consumers are increasingly looking to get their information, insights and entertainment directly from the voices and brands they trust across these platforms,” said Cheesbrough in a statement.

Other former cable and network talent who are Red Seat clients include Chris Hansen, an investigative journalist made famous by his “To Catch a Predator” franchise on NBC’s “Dateline,” and true-crime analyst Nancy Grace.

Red Seat also owns CrimeCon, a major fan convention for true-crime enthusiasts.