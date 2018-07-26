Comcast profits soar with strong broadband growth; Universal Pictures disappoints

Filmed entertainment revenue declined 20% to $1.7 billion as the film unit faced tough comparisons because last year’s “The Fate of the Furious” was driving box office results. Universal opened its big summer bet, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” in late June so it had less than 10 days of box office returns. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Comcast’s metric for profit) for the studio fell 52% to $138 million.