'Face the Nation' anchor John Dickerson will replace Charlie Rose on 'CBS This Morning'

“Face the Nation” anchor John Dickerson is taking over for Charlie Rose on “CBS This Morning,” the network announced Tuesday.

Dickerson, 49, will join co-anchors Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, who have been sharing the table with fill-ins since Rose was fired Nov. 21 following allegations of sexual harassment. Dickerson will start Wednesday.

“His work is impeccable on television, online, and in print — he’s earned his reputation for substance and preparation as both an interviewer and a field reporter,” CBS News President David Rhodes said in a memo announcing Dickerson’s appointment.

Dickerson joined CBS News in 2009 as a political analyst and was named host of its Sunday public affairs program “Face the Nation” in 2015. During the 2016 presidential campaign, he moderated two debates during the primary season.

Dickerson is relocating to New York from Washington full time. CBS News will name a successor for him at “Face the Nation.”

By naming Dickerson, a veteran Beltway journalist who often provides historical analysis in his coverage, CBS News is sending a signal that its morning program will retain its positioning as a hard-news alternative to the other broadcast networks’ offerings in that time slot.

Last week, NBC’s “Today” named Hoda Kotb to replace Matt Lauer, who was fired after allegations of sexual misconduct. Kotb took over the 7a.m.-9 a.m. co-anchor role after years of hosting the breezier 10 a.m. hour of “Today.”

The loss of Lauer and Rose have not hurt the ratings for their respective programs. NBC’s “Today” has been the most-watched morning program, topping ABC’s “Good Morning America” for the six weeks, the program’s longest streak since 2012.

“CBS This Morning” runs third in the race but has remained steady at around 3.6 million viewers since Rose departed. The program had gained viewers over the first five years of the co-anchor’s tenure, as many viewers believe he brought gravitas to the often frothy morning TV scene.

Dickerson also brings a reputation as a serious interviewer to “CBS This Morning.” He told The Times in a telephone interview Wednesday that he welcomed the opportunity to expand beyond politics.

“I get to cover the Washington story and [have] the rest of the two hours to talk about everything else in the news everyday,” Dickerson told The Times. “And the collaborative part of it is a blast for me.”

Dickerson is a former correspondent for Time magazine, the author of two books on politics and currently a contributor to the Atlantic. He is the son of Nancy Dickerson, who in 1960 became the first female network news correspondent at CBS.

CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes. We look back at how she got there. Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes. We look back at how she got there. CAPTION Stars wore black to the 2018 Golden Globes and we asked why it was important to participate. Stars wore black to the 2018 Golden Globes and we asked why it was important to participate. CAPTION It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. CAPTION We asked celebrities at the 2018 Golden Globes what can be done to help with inequality in Hollywood. We asked celebrities at the 2018 Golden Globes what can be done to help with inequality in Hollywood.

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio

UPDATES:

12:35 p.m.: This article was updated with a quote from John Dickerson and ratings information on the network morning programs.

This article was originally published at 8:50 a.m.