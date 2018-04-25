Streaming gains make up for DirecTV's 188,000 lost satellite customers

DirecTV continues to lose satellite TV subscribers to cord cutting, but its streaming service has grown to nearly 1.5 million subscribers, cushioning the blow for owner AT&T.
The Dallas telecommunications giant said Wednesday that it signed up more than 312,000 DirecTV Now streaming service customers during the first quarter. Those additions helped AT&T maintain its base of pay-TV subscribers at a time when the television industry has been reeling from a migration of consumers to so-called over-the-top streaming services.
"DirecTV Now continued its solid run of subscriber growth," John Stephens, AT&T's chief financial officer, told analysts on a Wednesday afternoon conference call to discuss the company's earnings. He said that "growth has helped us manage the industry-wide transition of linear TV subscribers to over-the-top services."
However, AT&T's shares slipped nearly 5% in after-hours trading after the company missed Wall Street's profit estimates. Investors also learned that DirecTV lost 188,000 satellite TV subscribers in the quarter.
The problem is lower-cost products like DirecTV Now are not as profitable for AT&T. For example, the company's entertainment group, which includes DirecTV, generated $8.4 billion in revenue for its video products in the quarter. That was a 7% decline from the first quarter of 2017 when video entertainment generated $9 billion.
Huge shifts in the television landscape are motivating AT&T to try to buy Time Warner Inc., which owns HBO, CNN, TBS, Cartoon Network and the Warner Bros. television and movie studio. The U.S. Justice Department in November sued to block that $85-billion purchase, and a trial to determine the deal's fate is underway in Washington.
Three years ago, AT&T was eager to acquire DirecTV to transform itself into the nation's largest pay-TV provider. But ever since, AT&T has been fighting to hold on to television subscribers. "Transitions like this are never easy," Stephens said.
AT&T has a total of 25.4 million pay-TV subscribers — a number that has held steady during the last two years as more customers move to the lower-cost DirecTV Now offering. AT&T launched the streaming service in November 2016.
The 188,000 satellite TV subscribers that DirecTV shed during the first quarter was a higher drop-off rate than in the fourth quarter of 2017, when 147,000 subscribers defected. (DirecTV typically enjoys a strong fourth quarter due to the popularity of its NFL Sunday Ticket package.)
The satellite TV service has 20.3 million subscribers. Meanwhile, AT&T's legacy U-Verse television service held on to its base and now has 3.6 million customers. Still, that number represents a 10% decline from the first quarter of 2017 when U-Verse had more than 4 million customers, according to AT&T's financial filings.
Earlier Wednesday, Philadelphia based Comcast Corp. reported that it lost 96,000 video subscribers during the first quarter. Comcast, the nation's second-largest pay-TV provider, increased its overall customer base due to strong demand for its high-speed internet product.