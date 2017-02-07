Walt Disney Co. sees profit drop 14% in fiscal first quarter

Walt Disney Co.’s profit in the first quarter dropped 14% to $2.48 billion compared to a year ago, reflecting a slowdown in its film and cable television businesses.

Three of the four company units — media networks, studio entertainment and consumer products and interactive media — each posted lower operating income than the same quarter last year.

Disney reported earnings of $1.55 a share and revenue of $14.78 billion, which was down 3% from a year earlier.

But the results partly beat the expectations of analysts, who’d predicted the Burbank entertainment juggernaut to record earnings of $1.50 a share and revenue of $15.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Disney closed down 57 cents to $109.

Disney’s film studio reported operating income of $842 million, a 17% drop. Revenue was down 7% to $2.52 billion. The studio had a difficult comparison to live up to: During the same quarter a year ago, it got a huge lift from the release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” That movie grossed more than $2 billion at the box office. During the most recent quarter, Disney released “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which has grossed $1.04 billion, according to Box Office Mojo.

The company’s closely watched media networks group, which includes crown jewel ESPN, also had a difficult quarter. It posted operating income of $1.36 billion, down 4%. Revenue fell 2% to $6.23 billion.

The company said lower results in the cable division unit — operating income was down 11% and revenue was down 2% — were partly caused by a decline in subscribers. According to Nielsen data, ESPN, which is part of the cable division, has lost more than 9 million subscribers since 2013.

Disney’s consumer products and interactive group reported operating income of $642 million, which was down 25%. Revenue dropped 23% to $1.48 billion. Disney attributed the decline in operating income to decreases in the company’s merchandise licensing, games and retail businesses.

The parks and resorts unit was a bright spot during the quarter ending Dec. 31. It posted operating income of $1.11 million, up 13% from a year earlier. Revenue rose 6% to $4.56 billion, reflecting an increase in guest spending at its domestic theme parks.

