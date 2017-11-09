Disney's ESPN is expected to lay off 100 more employees

Financial pressures on Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN will lead to the layoffs of another 100 employees this year, according to news reports.

Both CNBC and SI.com reported Thursday that the Bristol, Conn., sports media company is making personnel reductions across the divisions. A spokesperson for ESPN did not comment on the reports.

The layoffs would be the second round this year for Disney’s ESPN unit. About 100 employees, including a number of on-air personalities, were part of a cutback in April.

ESPN continues to struggle with a shift in consumer behavior, as cable and satellite subscriptions — a major source of revenue for its sports channels — continue to erode. Meanwhile, ESPN has to pay higher fees for the TV rights for live events.

ESPN has about 8,000 employees worldwide. The company is hiring as it continues to invest in its digital properties.

