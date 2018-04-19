Fox reveals that Comcast bid more than Disney did, but Fox picked Disney anyway

The report explains why New York-based Fox chose Disney as its merger partner over Comcast. A deal with the Philadelphia-based cable provider came with more regulatory risk and potentially costly divestitures, and it didn't include a termination fee if the accord fell through. Disney had already upped its offer for the Fox assets from $23 a share and was willing to pay $1.53 billion if the deal faltered, or $2.5 billion in regulators scotched it, the filing said.