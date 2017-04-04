Advertisers bail from 'O'Reilly Factor' following payments to settle sexual harassment claims

Fox News confronted more fallout over payments made to settle sexual harassment complaints against prime-time star Bill O’Reilly as major advertisers withdrew their support for his popular cable show.

Fox News is reeling from revelations that $13 million in payouts have been made to settle sexual harassment complaints against O’Reilly, leading as many as 10 advertisers to reevaluate their commitments to the show as of Tuesday afternoon.

Mercedes-Benz, a major advertiser on “The O’Reilly Factor,” on Monday confirmed it is moving its spots on the top-rated cable program to other slots on the Fox News schedule in reaction to the developments.

Several other advertisers also announced they had pulled ads from the program, including Hyundai Motor Co., BMW of North America, Constant Contact, Allstate, T. Rowe Price, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi.

The moves by advertisers come in the wake of mounting legal challenges facing Fox News, which has been shaken by sexual harassment complaints since former anchor Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit against the network’s former chief executive, Roger Ailes, in July. The suit, which was settled for $20 million, led to the ouster of Ailes from Fox News.

This week on-air contributor Julie Roginsky filed a lawsuit against Ailes, and Fox News’ co-president, Bill Shine, in New York Supreme Court, saying she was denied opportunities at the channel after refusing to submit to sexual advances made by Ailes.

Fox News recently reached a $2.5-million settlement with former contributor Tamara Holder, who accused a former vice president in charge of Fox News Latino of sexually assaulting her. Federal prosecutors are examining whether Fox News’ settlement payments for sexual harassment claims over the years should have been reported to the shareholders of 21st Century Fox.

Jeff Sonnenfeld, senior associate dean for executive programs at the Yale School of Management, believes the continued revelations should make 21st Century Fox consider more changes to the executive team that worked alongside Ailes for years.

“They need to sweep that place out with a shovel,” Sonnenfeld said.

Fox News declined to comment on Roginsky’s suit.

Roginsky’s description of meetings that she supposedly had with Ailes are “total hogwash,” said Susan Estrich, an attorney for Ailes. “Mr. Ailes vociferously denies her allegations.” He has denied all previous sexual harassment allegations that have been lodged against him by Fox News employees.

There are no indications that further personnel changes related to the sexual harassment claims are coming.

There is also no change in the status of O’Reilly, whose contract was recently extended beyond 2017, according to a person briefed on the matter but not authorized to discuss it publicly. O’Reilly’s deal, which pays him $18 million annually, was set to expire later this year.

So far at least, none of the sexual harassment claims appear to have hurt the network’s business. The Nielsen ratings at Fox News surged last year and continue to hit new highs in 2017 due to strong interest in President Trump’s administration. Conservative and Republican viewers, many of whom go to Fox News because they believe it’s where Trump gets the fairest treatment, are not expected to turn away over the controversy.

“It’s not likely to have any impact,” said Joe Peyronnin, associate journalism professor at Hofstra University. “Fox News viewers are incredibly loyal.”

But the move by Mercedes-Benz and other advertisers to get out of O’Reilly’s top-rated prime-time program is a troubling sign. Ads on “The O’Reilly Factor” are the most expensive in cable news, going for an average of $14,000 per 30-second spot in February, according to Standard Media Index.

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio