How the horror satire 'Get Out' became an unlikely Oscar darling

"Get Out," about a young black man who visits his white girlfriend's parents and is ensnared in a terrifying plot, has benefited from a wave of cultural momentum behind its satirical take on race in America. The movie became a surprise hit, grossing about $255 million at the worldwide box office, and continued to resonate with audiences during news cycles about the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., and athletes protesting during the national anthem. Now it has a decent shot at the business' top honor, which will bring a big boost of prestige to the winning studio and filmmakers.