Kimberly Guilfoyle, co-host of Fox News' 'The Five,' says she's in talks to join Trump White House

Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly in talks with the Trump White House about joining its communications team.

Guilfoyle, who is a co-host on Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” told the San Jose Mercury News she has had conversations with the administration about joining its communication team.

The surfacing of her name comes after numerous reports that President Trump is unhappy with the performance of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and is looking to make a change.

“I’m a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country,” Guilfoyle told the Mercury News when asked about her interest in the position. “I think it’d be a fascinating job. It’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position.”

Fox News typically requires its commentators to leave the air once they are in negotiations to join an active political campaign or take a government position. A representative of Fox was not immediately available for comment.

Guilfoyle has been with Fox News since 2005 as part of its daily talk show “The Five,” which was moved into a prime-time slot following the April 19 firing of the network’s longtime anchor Bill O’Reilly.

She is a former San Francisco and Los Angeles prosecutor. She is the ex-wife of former California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom, a prominent liberal Democrat who is running for governor. The couple divorced in 2005.

In tweets last week, Trump appeared to express unhappiness with how his communications team handled the uproar he created with his decision to fire FBI Director James B. Comey.

Spicer, whose combative approach with the news media has been lampooned on Saturday Night Live, last month faced a barrage of criticism after he compared Hitler with Syrian President Bashar Assad in a televised briefing with reporters. He attempted to clarify his comment but his statements only drew further criticism that he was being insensitive to Holocaust survivors. Spicer later apologized on CNN and called his remarks a “mistake” and a “blunder.”

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio