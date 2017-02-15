Virtual reality industry 'in need of a jump-start,' Imax CEO says at new VR center

Richard Gelfond, chief executive of big-screen company Imax Corp., unveiled his new virtual reality center Tuesday with a bullish plan to turn the nascent VR industry into a mainstream art form, the way that movies and traditional video games are today.

It won’t be easy. The VR business, he said, remains stuck in its early stages for now and badly needs a “jump-start.”

Though Hollywood and Silicon Valley have been touting virtual reality as the next big thing for several years, there are huge hurdles preventing its wide acceptance in the entertainment industry. Few people can afford the headsets and computing equipment the games require, which can cost thousands of dollars. Another problem: There aren’t enough compelling games to make it worth the price.

“Whether it’s the lack content or consumer access to headsets, the industry has been in a holding pattern, slow to go mainstream,” Gelfond told reporters at Imax’s VR Experience Centre in Los Angeles. “It’s a complex ecosystem that’s in need of a jump-start, and we’re here to start to provide the spark.”

Gelfond and Imax are hoping to help fix those problems by making big bets on VR. The company plans to open six pilot centers this year, including the Los Angeles location, which opened to the public last month.

The idea is to give people a place to play around with virtual reality games without having to pay that massive upfront cost of a full-on at-home setup. Customers pay $7 to $10 for a virtual reality “experience,” including games based on movies such as Lionsgate’s “John Wick” and TriStar’s “The Walk,” which allows daring customers to step on the virtual tightrope between the Twin Towers like the Robert Zemeckis film.

While VR may not be entirely ready for prime time at this moment, we’re excited about the opportunity" — Richard Gelfond

“While VR may not be entirely ready for prime time at this moment, we’re excited about the opportunity,” Gelfond said. “Someone needs to shake things up.”

Imax has made deals to build pilot centers in multiplexes with AMC Theatres and Regal Entertainment Group to test whether such attractions will help bring young people back to movie theaters. Each center costs $250,000 to $400,000 to create, not counting real estate spending, Gelfond said. Imax has additional centers planned for Britain and China and is eyeing projects in Japan, the Middle East and Western Europe.

Imax has also made moves to fix the industry’s content shortage. The company recently started a fund with companies including Acer and CAA to finance new games for virtual reality headsets, totalling $50 million. In addition, Imax is working with Google to develop a new cinema-quality virtual reality camera. Hollywood has shown much interest in virtual reality, but not for full-length movies made for headsets. Virtual reality experiences are meant to last up to 15 minutes at the Imax center.

The company on Tuesday announced deals with David Ellison’s production company Skydance Media and game publishing giant Ubisoft to provide content to the new centers. Skydance’s upcoming games include a science-fiction first-person shooter called “Archangel” and “Life VR,” an experience tied to the company’s upcoming space station thriller “Life.” Similar to the movie industry, Imax will share ticketing revenue with the gaming studios.

While the games will be available for at-home headsets, Ellison said locations such as the Imax centers are necessary to get the industry off the ground, much like arcades were in the early days of the video gaming industry.

“The place most people are going to experience VR for the first time is going to be in places like Imax,” Ellison told The Times. “We very much want to be a first-mover and we hope to establish a brand with what we’re doing here.”

The flagship Imax VR Centre, located across the street from the Grove shopping center, opened with a soft launch Jan. 6. Gelfond said it has so far attracted 5,000 customers, and sales are growing so far, up 80% week-over-week. But, he admits, the company’s involvement with VR is still in very experimental stages.

“These pilots are really going to be the testing ground,” Gelfond told The Times. “I look at this as a very flexible platform that is intended to be Imax’s flag in the ground and will evolve as we go along.”

Caption Grammys 2017: Best moments Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Caption Grammys 2017: Best moments Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Caption Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Caption Adele's acceptance speech at the Grammys Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25." Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25." Caption John Cale of Velvet Underground receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award John Cale of Velvet Underground receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. John Cale of Velvet Underground receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. Caption Schoolboy Q Schoolboy Q, who has been nominated a few times, says he's ready to win. He is nominated for rap album and rap performance at the Grammy Awards. Schoolboy Q, who has been nominated a few times, says he's ready to win. He is nominated for rap album and rap performance at the Grammy Awards.

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder

ALSO:

In the burgeoning world of virtual reality, storytelling is both cutting-edge and old-fashioned

Marvel's next TV series, 'The Inhumans,' gets an abnormally large debut on IMAX

It took the power of Batman and PlayStation VR to turn a skeptic in an almost-believer